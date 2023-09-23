New York, September 23
The US is “deeply concerned” about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said and Washington is "closely coordinating" with Ottawa on the issue and wants to see "accountability" in the case.
Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Blinken said the US had engaged directly with the Indian government on the issue and the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation.
“Let me say a few things about this. First, we are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised,” the top US diplomat said in response to a question on Trudeau's allegations against India.
Trudeau said in the Canadian Parliament earlier this week that “Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing” of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.
“We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues – and not just consulting, coordinating with them – on this issue. And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceed, and it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability, and it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result,” Blinken said.
#Antony Blinken #Canada #Justin Trudeau #United States of America USA #Washington
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India many weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Blinken
Says the US has engaged directly with the Indian government ...
Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert
Canada’s trade and ability to be a part of Indo-Pacific and ...
Patron to most proscribed terrorist entities must take credible action against 26/11 perpetrators: India tells Pakistan at UN
Pakistan needs to take three-fold action for there to be pea...
Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks the courts are not doing their job, i...