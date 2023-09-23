US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

PTI

Toronto, September 23

Admitting for the first time, a top United States diplomat has confirmed that there was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that had prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offensive allegation about Indian agents' involvement in the killing of a Khalistani extremist on Canadian soil, according to a media report on Saturday.

There was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that informed Trudeau's public allegation of a “potential” link between the Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, CTV News Channel, Canada's 24-hour all-news network, reported quoting the US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen.

‘Five Eyes' network is an intelligence alliance consisting of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. It is both surveillance-based and signals intelligence.

The CTV's report is based on its exclusive interview on CTV's programme ‘Question Period with Vassy Kapelos' that is to air on Sunday.

CTV quoted Cohen as saying that he confirmed: “There was shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners that helped lead Canada to make the statements that the Prime Minister made.”

#Australia #Canada #England #Justin Trudeau #New Zealand #Toronto #United States of America USA