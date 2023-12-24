 US lawmakers strongly condemn vandalism of Hindu temple in California : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • US lawmakers strongly condemn vandalism of Hindu temple in California

US lawmakers strongly condemn vandalism of Hindu temple in California

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California, was vandalised with anti-India graffiti

US lawmakers strongly condemn vandalism of Hindu temple in California

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. Image: khanna.house.gov



PTI

New York, December 24

Several US lawmakers, including three prominent Indian-American Congressmen, have strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California and asserted that those responsible for the act must be held accountable.

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newark, California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti and the police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District located in Silicon Valley, said in a post on X that he strongly condemns the “defacing” of the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California which is in his district.

“Freedom to worship is at the heart of American democracy. Those who committed this act of vandalism must be held accountable,” Khanna said.

He said he is heartened that the community is coming together to stand up against hate and remove the graffiti. “This community action is answering wickedness with goodness,” he said.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi termed the defacing of the Swaminarayan temple as “despicable” and said he strongly condemns it.

Krishnamoorthi, the US representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district, said he is glad the community is rallying in support of the mandir.

“We must stand united against bigotry in all its ugly forms. Those who did this vandalism must be held accountable,” he said.

Congressman Shri Thanedar also expressed his profound condemnation of the “disgraceful act of vandalism”.

“This desecration, marked by anti-India graffiti, strikes at the very essence of our diverse and inclusive society. I denounce such attacks of intolerance and call for a thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” Thanedar, the US representative from Michigan’s 13th congressional district, said.

“Religious freedom and communal harmony are fundamental tenets of our nation, and I urge swift action by law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring the safety and sanctity of all places of worship,” he added.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee from California “unequivocally” condemned the attack. “Hatred in all forms cannot be tolerated. Those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.

State Senator in the Ohio Senate Niraj Antani, elected to the Ohio Senate at age 29 and the youngest currently serving member of the Senate, said that as the first Hindu-American State Senator in Ohio history, he condemns in the “strongest terms” the vandalisation of the Hindu Mandir.

“The perpetrators must be caught and punished to the full extent of the law. We must root out and vanquish Hinduphobia everywhere it is,” Antani said.

The US State Department on Saturday also condemned the vandalism at the temple and welcomed efforts by the police to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Saturday.

The City of Newark Police Department in Newark, Newark, California had told PTI in an emailed statement that on Friday at approximately 8:35 am, Newark Police received a report of graffiti at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple.

Officers responded and met with temple leaders who described the vandalism as meant to intimidate them.

“Based on the content of the graffiti it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime,” the statement said.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco strongly condemned the defacing of the temple.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti,” the Consulate posted on X.

“This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” the Consulate said.

According to images posted on social media, the word ‘Khalistan’ was spray-painted on a signpost outside the temple along with other objectionable graffiti.

Newark police further said that any acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given very high priority.

“Officers are investigating, collecting evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses to establish the chain of events and bring those responsible to justice,” the police said.

The department said that “we stand united with our community and are urging community members with any information regarding this incident to come forward and speak with investigators.”

The police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Newark Police Investigations Unit.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

2
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

3
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

4
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

5
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

6
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

7
India

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

8
Delhi

Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

9
Haryana

Taxi driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar

10
India

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by militants at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggle to regulate traffic

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

According to sources, the Professor was grappling with cardi...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day