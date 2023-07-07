 US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

File photo for representation only.



PTI

Washington, July 7

In a move that could benefit thousands of Indian-Americans waiting for their Green Card, a US President's advisory commission has approved the recommendation that more than 2,30,000 unused green cards for family and employment categories since 1992 be recaptured.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

This includes the recapture of more than 2,30,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 and processing a portion of these every fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 1,40,000 for this category,  Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria, who is a member of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said in his set of recommendations submitted before the commission on Thursday.

"Recapture Unused green cards and Prevent Future Green Card Waste" aims to address bureaucratic delays in the Green Card application process and provide relief to individuals waiting in backlogs, he said.

The President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders has approved the recommendation that all unused green cards for family and employment categories since 1992 be recaptured.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is authorised by Congress to issue a specific number of family-based and employment-based immigrant visas annually.    However, bureaucratic delays have resulted in the under-utilisation of available green cards, leading to the accumulation of unused green cards over the years, he added.

To tackle this, Bhutoria proposed two key solutions.

Firstly, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State should recapture unused green cards for family and employment categories from 1992 through 2025. This includes the recapture of more than 2,30,000 unused employment-based green cards from 1992 to 2022 and processing a portion of these every fiscal year in addition to the annual limit of 1,40,000 for the employment-based category, he said.

Secondly, the State Department, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, should adopt a new policy to confirm that all green cards, per the annual limit, remain available for eligible immigrants even if the agencies cannot process the relevant paperwork in that fiscal year. This policy should be applied retroactively to recapture green cards that were unused before the new policy goes into effect, he said.

Bhutoria noted that his recommendation emphasises the negative impact of under-utilised green cards on individuals, families and the US economy.

The unused green cards represent lost opportunities for the country and contribute to worsening backlogs, especially affecting Indian-American, Filipino-American, and Chinese-American families, according to Bhutoria.

Furthermore, the lack of a Green Card restricts the mobility of temporary workers on H-1B visas and limits their contributions to the US economy. Children of these temporary workers are at risk of ageing out of immigration status when they turn 21, he said.

He said his recommendation aligns with proposals introduced in the 117th Congress to recapture green cards that were previously unissued by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) due to administrative errors.

By recapturing these unused green cards, billions of dollars could be added to the economy, the backlog for families waiting for green cards could be reduced, and unnecessary bureaucratic limitations on legal immigration could be mitigated, he argued.

According to the Congressional Research Service, over the past two decades, the number of people on the waiting list for family-sponsored green cards has grown by over 100 per cent.

As of 2020, there were approximately 4.2 million individuals waiting for family-sponsored green cards with an average wait time of six years.

For employment-based green cards, there were approximately 1.2 million individuals waiting with an average wait time of six years. But for Indian IT professionals, on average, it's more than a decade and many are yet to receive their Green Card even after 15 years.

In his remarks before the commission, Bhutoria applauded the Biden administration for implementing several recommendations of the commission.

In December last year, the commission recommended actions to reduce significant visa appointment wait times.

The administration has taken steps to reduce wait times and improved visa appointment processes. Visa appointment delays have been significantly reduced to two-four weeks, allowing individuals to plan their travel and immigration processes more efficiently. Additionally, students applying for a student visa can now do so up to one year prior to their college admission date, providing them with greater flexibility and ease of transition, he said.

The commission had also recommended revising ageing out kids on their parents' Green Card application in December last year, he said.

The USCIS revised the Child Age-Out Calculation Policy, which calculates the age of children in certain immigration cases, providing greater clarity and fairness, ensuring that eligible children retain their eligibility for immigration benefits and do not age out of the system, he said.

"These recent immigration updates reflect the direct impact of the ... Commission's recommendations and the commitment of the Biden administration to help families and create immigration policies that are more inclusive, efficient and responsive to the needs of our communities," Bhutoria said.

 

 

#green cards

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

6
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

7
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

8
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

9
Nation

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

10
Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

US presidential advisory panel member for recapture of unused green cards for family, employment categories from 1992-2025

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Competition fine, not cheating: Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat' Threads platform

Gujarat HC to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on conviction in defamation case

Gujarat HC to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on conviction in defamation case


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Kirtan Darbar to mark birth anniv of Guru Harkrishan on July 16

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'