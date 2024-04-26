 US safe country, cares deeply for wellbeing of Indian students: Ambassador Garcetti : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • US safe country, cares deeply for wellbeing of Indian students: Ambassador Garcetti

US safe country, cares deeply for wellbeing of Indian students: Ambassador Garcetti

His comments during an interview came in the backdrop of reports of nearly half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US since January

US safe country, cares deeply for wellbeing of Indian students: Ambassador Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during an interview at American Centre in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The United States (US) is a safe country and it “cares deeply” for the wellbeing of Indian students, its Ambassador Eric Garcetti said here on Friday and assured their parents that “their children are our children” when they are in the US.

His comments during an interview came in the backdrop of reports of nearly half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US since January.

While the US remains a preferred destination for higher studies among Indian students, the string of such cases has raised concern among the Indo-American community as well as the Indian population.

“We care so deeply for the wellbeing of Indian students in the US. We want parents to know that their children are our children when they are in the United States. And, there is a wealth of resources that can help students prepare...in the US, whether it is mental health... and resources for that being far away for home, parents and families,” he said.

While lamenting these tragic deaths in the past few months, the American ambassador to India asserted that “US is a safe country”.

Garcetti underlined that students studying abroad should familiarise themselves, have a network, trusted friends, and should know what to do if there is a dangerous situation, or if there is a mental health issue.

He said in a new country it could just be an issue of common sense public safety, and students might not know which neighbourhood to go to and not to go to and at what time of night, as also what resources are there.

The US envoy underlined that students going to study in the US should know that there are campus securities, local law enforcements, and that “all these things sometimes students just don’t know, since it is a new country”.

In the interview, Garcetti, a former mayor of Los Angeles, shared his own experience of personal safety when he was a student.

“When I was a student, I went to NYC in the 1980s, which was a pretty dangerous city then. But I sat down and listened to campus security, ‘don’t walk down here at night, don’t go there. Here is a way to stay safe’ and this is before mobilephones. Now, in 2024, we have so many more resources, than when I was a student,” he said.

The envoy said American universities are “extraordinary places” to come to and offer overwhelming experience to students, including Indian students, and he wanted all students to have that rich experience.

“The United States is a safe country. And, there are a lot of resources to help students feel protected. But if they don’t reach out, we might not know about the incidents, before it is too late,” said Garcetti, who had arrived in India in early April last year after receiving the confirmation to the post from the US Senate in March 2023.

A pre-departure orientation programme was held at American Centre here for a group of Indian students who have been chosen for various academic programmes starting this fall at different universities, such as Purdue University, University of Virginia, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, and University of Los Angeles. Many students also joined the event online.

Garcetti briefly interacted with the students and asked them to make the best use of their time in the US and make good use of resources.

In April, a 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. Uma Satya Sai Gadde died in Ohio this month and police are investigating the case.

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

In the wake of such cases, Garcetti said the US wants to provide students and their parents with resources that can help students to stay safe such as websites, links to organisations, and ways to familiarise themselves. He urged students to adhere to campus safety briefings.

American universities attract a large number of Indian students, and last year, the US consular team in India issued over 1,40,000 student visas, more than in any other country in the world setting a record for the third year in a row.

“With a record number, we are going to see these tragic incidents statistically, whether it is in US, or whether it is in India, things happen to students. And, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said there is no evidence of any connection, there is no evidence of any targeting of Indian students. So, this is really about common sense and arming yourselves with knowledge of the resources and the best practices, so that you can have the best experience possible,” Garcetti said in the interview. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

10
India

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended