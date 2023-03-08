US Senate confirms Arun Subramanian to be New York district court judge

PTI

Washington, March 8

The United States Senate on Tuesday confirmed Indian-American Arun Subramanian to be District Judge for the Southern District of New York, thus making him the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench.

The Senate confirmed the nomination of Subramanian by a vote of 58-37 on Tuesday evening.

"We have confirmed Arun Subramanian as an SDNY (Southern District of New York) judge. He's a son of Indian immigrants and the first South Asian-American judge confirmed to SDNY—which has one of the largest South Asian-American populations in the country. He's dedicated his career to fighting for people," Senate Majority Leader Senate Chuck Schumer said immediately after the conformation vote.

Before the floor vote, Schumer said Subramanian is the "epitome of the American dream and a history maker": the child of hard-working immigrants from India, he will become the first South Asian to preside in the Southern District, which has one of the largest South Asian populations in the country.

"Subramanian's resume tells a very clear story: he is excellent, he is accomplished, he's dedicated his entire career fighting for average Americans. He served as a law clerk to Judge Dennis Jacobs on the Second Circuit, Judge Gerard Lynch in the Southern District of New York, and the late, great, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," he said.

"He's an expert in consumer protection with years of experience defending those injured by unfair, illegal practices. He's also defended victims of child trafficking in pornography. Our courts need more people like Arun Subramanian," Schumer said.

Subramanian was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1979. His parents immigrated to America from India in the early 1970s. His father served as a control systems engineer at several companies; his mother worked several jobs, including as a bookkeeper.