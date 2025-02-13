DT
PT
US to deport 2nd batch of illegal immigrants to India

US to deport 2nd batch of illegal immigrants to India

The US action comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington to hold wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:06 AM Feb 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo of people looking at a US military plane deporting Indian immigrants as it lands in Amritsar on February 5, 2025. Reuters
The US will soon deport another batch of 170-180 illegal immigrants to India. This would be the second batch of immigrants to be deported by the US government. These are individuals who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means, spending lakhs of rupees, and have been staying in the US for the last one to three years.

Though official confirmation from Indian officials is awaited, the US administration sources have said that the deportation could take place this week only. Earlier, the first batch had landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar. However, no confirmation yet on where the second batch will land.

The US action comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington to hold wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, 104 Indian migrants were deported from the US.

While 30 of the deportees were from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. Earlier, a US military plane C-17 was used to bring back the illegal immigrants. The deportees are expected to be allowed to go home following verification and background checks. Police will focus on identifying any deportee with a criminal record.

