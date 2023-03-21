Vast majority of Sikhs in UK reject Khalistan: UK MP Bob Blackman

London, March 21

Amid the ongoing rise in disruption of law and order by the extremist elements and the attack on the Indian consulate, the UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman on Monday said that the vast majority of Sikhs in the UK reject the Khalistani project.

He added that this is a very small section of society and that the authorities should deal with these elements properly and arrest them when such incidents occur.

"This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project... It's not going to happen as we know...My message is very simple to the police, when this happens, those people need to be arrested and dealt with properly," UK MP Bob Blackman said in a statement at an all parliamentary meeting in the UK on Tuesday.

Blackman made the remarks after the Indian High Commission was vandalised by the separatist and extremist elements on Sunday against the crackdown on separatist elements in Punjab. He tweeted straight after the incident took place and wrote, "Disgraceful vandalism & disrespect to the flag of #India. My sympathies to the staff at the #IndianHighC Commission & @VDoraiswami in particular #JaiHind." The Punjab Police started the massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides on March 18. The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday, March 19. The police also said that the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

The Punjab Police were chasing Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by the police, to nab him and his aides.

However, the life of people in Punjab returned to normalcy amid the ongoing crackdown continued to nab 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, despite police force being deployed at many locations in the state to maintain law and order.

Internet and SMS services are still suspended across the state. The suspension of mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services will continue till noon today.

Earlier in Februray, Blackman told ANI, "There is a small Sikh population which are promoting Khalistan and Khalistani, not quite terrorism, in the UK but certainly disorder and that has to be prevented as well: British MP Bob Blackman on Khalistan issue." This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place in London. Earlier in 2018, some elements burnt the Indian flag in Central London while the London Metropolitan Police quietly watched the flag burning taking place right before its eyes.

The incident took place at Parliament Square as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Indian community at Westminster.

The Indian tricolour was allegedly pulled down and ripped apart by a pro-Khalistani activist. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the 53 heads of Commonwealth nations attending the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London at that time.