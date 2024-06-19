 Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment on several big issues with India and he sees an 'opportunity to engage with the new Indian government'

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Nijjar's death.



ANI

Tribune Wed Desk

Chandigarh, June 19

Canada’s parliament on Tuesday marked one-year death anniversary of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

This comes days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that there is an "alignment on several big issues with India and he sees an opportunity to engage with the new Indian government”.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18 last year. Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Nijjar's death.

Three people have been arrested.

Ties between the two countries had become strained after Trudeau had in the House of Commons last year talked about "credible allegations" about a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of the Khalistani activist.

India has, however, dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated."

The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men.

In an interview to CBC News on Monday on the eve of the anniversary of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Trudeau said, "Now that he's through his election, I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, including on some very serious issues around national security and keeping Canadians safe and the rule of law." Trudeau's remarks follow his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Italy during the G7 Summit where India was invited as an Outreach country. PM Modi had tweeted a photograph of himself with the Canadian PM as they shook hands.

After the meeting in Italy, Trudeau told the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) there are some "important but sensitive" issues that the two countries need to work on together. He did not share much details of what the two leaders discussed.

In his Monday interview to CBC News, Trudeau said, "I think one of the really good things about summits is you get an opportunity to engage directly with a huge range of different leaders with whom there are various issues," Trudeau said, according to CBC News.

"And certainly with India, there are massive people-to-people ties, there are really important economic ties, there's alignment on a number of big issues that we need to work on as democracies, as a global community," he said. — With inputs

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

5
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

7
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

8
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

9
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

10
India

'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...

Amid raging heat and lingering hopes, farmers dig their heels in on borders

Amid raging heat and lingering hopes, protesting farmers dig their heels in on Haryana-Punjab borders

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice has not many takers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana