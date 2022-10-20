Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

Chandigarh, October 20
A video showing several Indian Americans dancing to Indian songs as part of a wedding procession in New York has gone viral.
Suraj Patel, the Indian-American former candidate for US Congress, in a video shared on Instagram earlier this month said: "My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother's wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC." Several men wearing pink turbans and women in traditional attire can be seen dancing in the video in which the 38-year-old says, "we shut down Broadway for my brother's wedding... and we danced like desi rockstars".
Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Isn't this a grave inconvenience to residents?", another wrote: “money power”.
Patel is a lawyer, professor, and politician.
