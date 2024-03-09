Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

Close to a year after killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, a video footage of the incident has surfaced, CBC News has reported.

Nijjar was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

he was a designated terrorist by India in 2020.

CBC News obtained the video from 'The Fifth Estate', a Canadian investigative documentary series that airs on the CBC network.

The footage has been verified by more than one source, CBC News reported.

The video shows Nijjar leaving the parking lot of the gurdwara in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, as a white Sedan is on the adjacent road. As he approaches the exit, the car pulls in front of Nijjar and blocks his truck.

First the white sedan drew up alongside Nijjar’s pickup truck and then moved forward to cut its path. As soon as the sedan brakes to a stop, two men in hoodies but visibly bearded jumped out and fired at least 50 shots at Nijjar. Meanwhile, a white car drives out of the parking lot, according to the footage. Witnesses said the two men who fired at Nijjar were masked, of average height and had “pagdis” visible beneath their hoodies.

A witness, Bhupinderjit Singh Sidhu, was playing football about 100 yards away and first thought fireworks had gone off. On realising that shots had been fired, he jumped into a truck driven by a gurdwara leader, Gurmeet Singh Toor, and tried to give chase.

The witnesses saw "two guys running". "We started running towards...where the sound was coming from."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had last year told Canada's House of Commons that authorities were pursuing “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing. The Indian government had strongly refuted the allegations.

