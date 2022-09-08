Videos: 'Pakistan-origin youths' target Hindu areas in UK's Leicester after India won match against Pakistan in Asia Cup

ANI

London, September 8

In a horrifying incident, Pakistani organised gangs were seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City.

The violence took place on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about further attacks following last weekend's incident.

"Gangs running riot and escalating attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus have been terrorized in their own properties, there have been attempts to stab and there has been rampant vandalism of Hindu properties," Rashami Samant, a human rights activist tweeted.

Gangs running riot and escalating attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus have been terrorized in their own properties, there have been attempts to stab and there has been rampant vandalism of Hindu properties. #Leicester pic.twitter.com/zWiyISy2hw — Rashmi ಸಾಮಂತ್ (@RashmiDVS) September 7, 2022

Baying mobs of Muslims trawling the streets of Leicester, England looking for Hindus to attack, mainstream media very quiet as usual … 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TBOKyjh9hU — Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 6, 2022

Organized Muslim gangs targeting Hindu houses in Leicester, UK yesterday while British police is nowhere to be found pic.twitter.com/PaZ8YVdTse — Girish (@girishbarmans) September 6, 2022

"Trouble in Leicester, UK. Paki Muslims targeting hindu households, desecrating religious symbols, using racist slurs (mushirks)," tweeted another user.

"Hindu Indians were attacked by Muslims in Leicester UK. After Aug 28 #INDvsPAK match..," said another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting took place on Tuesday to discuss ongoing tension involving representatives from the communities involved, the police and Leicester City Council.

Since then, more attacks have been reported. Suleman Nagdi, the spokesman for the Federation of Muslim Organisations, said, "A meeting will be held tomorrow with the police and other stakeholders to inform people what's going on and give reassurances to the community that they are taking things seriously," reported local media.

He urged people to be careful what they post on social media. He said, "I've seen reports and videos of more attacks. Some could be old incidents, but some have been verified." In one tweet this morning, a member of the public complained about more violence taking place, including an attack yesterday.

He said: "Woke up to find out about another attack that took place last night in Leicester. Take action before it escalates." After the incident, Inspector Yakub Ismail, commander for the East Leicester police, said the police were working to ensure such things did not happen again. He said, "Our officers are there to protect our communities and we take a zero-tolerance approach to them being assaulted in their line of duty.

In the days following the match, the police organised special patrols in the area.