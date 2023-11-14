Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

Chandigarh, November 14
A video of the Diwali celebration in Canada’s Brampton has gone viral after the event was allegedly disrupted by groups carrying Khalistani flags. They allegedly gate-crashed the celebration and threw stones at the people there.
The celebration turned into chaos and concerns rose with police calling it an “internal community fight”.
In the video, police are seen recording videos and trying to stop those throwing stones.
Khalistani’s gatecrashed a Diwali celebration and threw stones at people in Brampton, Canada.— The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) November 13, 2023
Canadian media under Trudeau’s control is calling it a fight between Sikhs and Hindus. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/NK7ZLzqkjn
One commented: “It is very unfortunate to hear about the attack on Hindus celebrating Diwali in Brampton, Canada. It is also concerning that the Canadian media is downplaying the incident by calling it a "fight between Sikhs & Hindus." This attack was clearly motivated by religious hatred.”
This one i shot..still peaceful compared to brampton.. pic.twitter.com/Tu9tNbDLt3— Scudetto_19_acm⚫️🔴 (@milantechie22) November 13, 2023
Meanwhile, in a significant diplomatic move, India has spearheaded recommendations for Canada to fortify measures preventing attacks on worship places and effectively address hate speech.
