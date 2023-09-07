Vivek Ramaswamy says he will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters

PTI

Washington, September 7

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed that he will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters if he gets elected as the next US president in 2024.

The 38-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur has gained traction after he denounced the US Justice Department for its "political persecution" of non-violent protesters at the Republican primary presidential debate last month.

“America now has a two-tiered justice system: Antifa and BLM rioters roam free while peaceful January 6 protesters are imprisoned without bail. Biden's ‘Department of Injustice' has executed over 1,000 arrests for non-violent offences related to January 6, casting a dark shadow over Lady Justice and the foundational principles of our legal system,” he said in a statement.

“To unify this country, I commit as president to pardon all Americans who were targets of politicised federal prosecutions and those denied due process. This includes all peaceful, non-violent January 6 protesters who were denied their constitutional due process rights," he said on Wednesday.

The January 6 riot saw more than 2,000 people enter the US Capitol as lawmakers certified the results of the 2020 election, in which President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

