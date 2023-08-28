Vivek Ramaswamy wants Elon Musk as advisor if he wins election: Report

IANS

Washington, August 28

Fresh out of the first Republican primary debate, Indian-American candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has suggested that he would want to have Elon Musk as an advisor if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Ramaswamy said he wants to bring in people with “a blank fresh impression", after a voter at a town hall in Iowa asked the 38-year-old entrepreneur last week where he would seek guidance if elected, The Hill reported, citing NBC News.

"I've enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75 per cent of the employees at Twitter,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy has previously complimented Musk's management of X, saying he would run the government the way Musk runs the social media company.

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy had said in an interview on Fox News last week.

“Take out the 75 per cent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it's supposed to do. He put an X through Twitter, I'll put a big X through the administrative state,” he said, adding: “So, that's where I'm at on common tactics with Elon.”

