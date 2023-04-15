Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 15

Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday posted a video of his celebrating Baisakhi with Sikh Community in Vancouver.

Wishing the diaspora on the occasion, Trudeau warmly interacted with people, including women, at Khalsa Diwan Society.

“Community is what Vaisakhi is all about – and today at Khalsa Diwan Society in South Vancouver, we came together to celebrate exactly that. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!,” he tweeted.

Community is what Vaisakhi is all about – and today at Khalsa Diwan Society in South Vancouver, we came together to celebrate exactly that. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! pic.twitter.com/eNmh25QZXc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 15, 2023

Trudeau was seen hugging and shaking hands with people present for the occasion. He also grabbed ‘prasad’ and took pictures with the people there.

#Canada #justin trudeau #Sikhs #Vancouver