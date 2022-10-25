 What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’ : The Tribune India

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

Rishi Sunak. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 25

Rishi Sunak made history by becoming the first Hindu and first person of colour to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

It is "our Barack Obama moment", a leader of a Hindu temple set up by the Indian-origin leader's grandfather.

The 42-year-old was born in Southampton to Hindu-Punjabi parents but his grandparents were born and raised in the city of Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Geo News reported.

His paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935. His wife, Suhag Rani Sunak, moved to Delhi first from Gujranwala, along with her mother-in-law, before travelling to Kenya in 1937 to join her husband.

Ramdas and Suhag Rani had six children, three sons and three daughters.

Rishi Sunak's father Yashveer Sunak was born in 1949 in Nairobi. He arrived in Liverpool in 1966 and went on to study medicine at the University of Liverpool. Yashveer married Usha in Leicester in 1977.

Three years later, Rishi was born in 1980 in Southampton. His parents ran a successful pharmacy business till their retirement.

"The Sunaks are a Punjabi Khatri family from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan," said a Twitter user, adding: "Ramdas Sunak, Rishi's paternal grandfather, left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935."

As soon as it became clear that Rishi will become the next Prime Minister, Pakistani netizens on Twitter laid claim to the incoming British leader.

"I think Pakistan should also lay claim on Rishi Sunak because his paternal grandparents were from Gujranwala who from there migrated to Kenya and then to Britain," one user tweeted.

Another said: "Wow! What a tremendous achievement. A Pakistani has now ascended to the highest office in England. Anything is possible if you believe."

Some suggested that it was a moment of joy for broth India and Pakistan.

"Going to bed in the US with hopes that a Punjabi from Gujranwala will be the prime minister of the UK in the morning! Both Pakistan and India should be jointly proud of this moment!" one user said.

"Since Gujranwala is in Pakistan, anyone who belonged to this city even 100 years ago is a Pakistani today," tweeted another.

Gujranwala, known for its good food and culture of wrestling, is located about 1.5 hours from Lahore.

Before partition, when Rishi's grandparents used to live in Gujranwala, the city used to be a locality surrounded by at least seven gates, used as entry and exit points to it, Geo News reported.

Today's Gujranwala is a congested, densely populated city surrounded by narrow streets, filled with shops of clothes, jewellery, electronics and others. Before partition, the city had a large and thriving Hindu community.

When the communal riots erupted in British India (today's India and Pakistan), many Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims were forced to migrate and relocate. Many Muslim and Hindu families left today's India and Pakistan for Kenya and other countries, Geo News reported.

In Britain, Asian and rights groups have hailed the rise of Rishi as hopeful and the dawn of a new era.

With IANS inputs

#rishi sunak

