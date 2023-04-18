Video: What led to rivalry in California's 'mini Punjab's' Sikh community where 'brothers are fighting against brothers'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

California Police have arrested 17 people in connection with a mass shooting at a gurdwara and a brutal sword attack at a parade in 2018.

All of the men arrested are part of California's Sikh community and were members of one of two rival groups whose feud was fuelled by intense personal connections.

These men started out as one group as members of California's Sikh community, and one faction broke off, and since then they have been rivals trying to outdo each other.

#Flash : A shooting has been reported at Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) situated in #Stockton in California, following a heated argument between two Sikh groups in which three people got injured. pic.twitter.com/IrOXhJI95x — Ravinder Singh Robin ?????? ???? ?????????? ???? (@rsrobin1) August 28, 2022

They mainly showed up at places and try to shoot each other “where brothers were fighting against brothers,” said authorities in Northern California on Monday.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said the two syndicates were responsible for multiple shootings where 11 people were shot, including five people at a gurdwars in Stockton last year and two more victims at a temple in Sacramento last month. None of the victims died.

The violence began in 2018 at the annual Sikh Parade in Yuba City, one of the largest South Asian festivals held outside of the Indian subcontinent.

There, Dupré said, a man was beaten so hard with a sword that it broke. The violence soon escalated to shootings, including one at a wedding party in 2021.

The rash of violence attracted the attention of the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, which launched an investigation with assistance from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and various other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation intensified in March, when authorities learned of potential violence at a Sikh parade in Sacramento. Dupré said police stopped two cars before they reached the parade, arresting seven people and seizing four handguns and two other guns with large capacity magazines.

A shooting still happened at the parade, injuring two people, but Dupré said a “mass casualty incident” was prevented.

“If those weapons had gotten into the parade, it could have been a bloodbath,” Dupré said.

Altogether, Dupré said police seized 41 guns during the investigation, including a weapon described as a “machine gun.”