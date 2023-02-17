 Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube? : The Tribune India

Neal Mohan was named SVP and new head of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki announced she was stepping down as YouTube's CEO.



New Delhi, February 18

Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new YouTube CEO, as current head Susan Wojcicki has announced to step down after 25 years at the Google-owned company.

Currently chief product officer, Mohan became part of Google, the parent company of YouTube, in 2008. He is a Stanford graduate and earlier worked with Microsoft.

Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for nearly 15 years. He became YouTube's chief product officer in 2015.

"Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in a blog post late on Thursday.

She has agreed with Sundar Pichai to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.A "This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies," she added.

Wojcicki managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google's first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense's creation, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Ads, and for the last nine years, was the CEO of YouTube.A "I took on each challenge that came my way because it had a mission that benefited so many people's lives around the world: finding information, telling stories and supporting creators, artists, and small businesses," she noted.

"Mohan will be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I've spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Mohan, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads," said Wojcicki.

He has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of the biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led the Trust and Safety team.

Mohan ensured that "YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform".A "With all we're doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube's most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Mohan is the right person to lead us,a said Wojcicki.

IANS

