Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 4

In the past couple of months, three major anti-India incidents involving Khalistani separatists have been reported in Canada. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has seemingly not taken any strong action against what is now being called by observers as “new resurgence of Khalistani activism” in his country.

Though responding to the circulation of Khalistani posters naming Indian officials, Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats and termed the “promotional material” circulated ahead of a Khalistani protest “unacceptable”, observers say more needs to be done.

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said that India had asked partner countries like Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology” as it was “not good” for relations.

According to reports, India yesterday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay to convey its concerns. A strong demarche (a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels) was also issued regarding the posters and another incident in March where Sikh extremists had lobbed two smoke canisters into the High Commission premises, they stated.

These are not the only anti-India incidents reported from Canada—the most popular country for migration from India, especially Punjab.In June a parade by pro-Khalistani supporters ahead of the ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary featured a float depicting the assassination of India’s late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The parade in Ontario’s Greater Toronto area also saw the Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressing displeasure to the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

The political factor

Hoping that his handling of the pandemic will help his Liberal Party win a majority in the House of Commons, Trudeau called for an early election in September 2021. This even though opponents warned that voting amid Covid surge was dangerous.

The results of the 338-member House of Commons were also not to his expectations.

His Liberal Party lost 20 seats, lowering its tally to 157 from 177 at the time of dissolution; opposition Conservative won 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois 32, NDP 24, Green Party 3 and one Independent. While Trudeau won more seats than his opponents they were only sufficient to allow him to form a minority government.

According to reports, the Conservatives also got a higher vote share than him. So, not only did he need at least 13 legislators to form the government he also needed additional support to push his agenda.

The role of Jagmeet Singh’s NDP

Headed by Jagmeet Singh ‘Jimmy’ Dhaliwal, the New Democratic Party (NDP) won 24 seats in 2021, making it critical for the survival of the Trudeau government. This may be among the reasons why Trudeau cannot afford to antagonise “somnone who is a known Khalistani supporter”, say observers.

“Trudeau is treading a thin line, heading a minority government backed significantly by Jagmeet Singh, who is crucial for his political survival. Though the 2019 elections had sealed the bond between them, Singh is now seen as someone who is his trusted partner supporting him whenever he is attacked by opposition on issues,” they say.

Ever since 2019, Singh also became more vocal in his support of the Khalistani cause.He also targeted the Narendra Modi government during farmers’ agitation over the now-repealed three farm laws.He also drew substantial flak in India when he raised concerns over the Punjab police crackdown against pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, calling for Trudeau’s intervention.

