 Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada? : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?
EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Heading a minority government, Trudeau needs the support of NDP headed by Jagmeet Singh to survive

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Reuters File



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 4

In the past couple of months, three major anti-India incidents involving Khalistani separatists have been reported in Canada. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has seemingly not taken any strong action against what is now being called by observers as “new resurgence of Khalistani activism” in his country.

Though responding to the circulation of Khalistani posters naming Indian officials, Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats and termed the “promotional material” circulated ahead of a Khalistani protest “unacceptable”, observers say more needs to be done.

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said that India had asked partner countries like Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology” as it was “not good” for relations.

According to reports, India yesterday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay to convey its concerns. A strong demarche (a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels) was also issued regarding the posters and another incident in March where Sikh extremists had lobbed two smoke canisters into the High Commission premises, they stated.

These are not the only anti-India incidents reported from Canada—the most popular country for migration from India, especially Punjab.In June a parade by pro-Khalistani supporters ahead of the ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary featured a float depicting the assassination of India’s late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The parade in Ontario’s Greater Toronto area also saw the Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressing displeasure to the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

The political factor

Hoping that his handling of the pandemic will help his Liberal Party win a majority in the House of Commons, Trudeau called for an early election in September 2021. This even though opponents warned that voting amid Covid surge was dangerous.

The results of the 338-member House of Commons were also not to his expectations.

His Liberal Party lost 20 seats, lowering its tally to 157 from 177 at the time of dissolution; opposition Conservative won 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois 32, NDP 24, Green Party 3 and one Independent. While Trudeau won more seats than his opponents they were only sufficient to allow him to form a minority government.

According to reports, the Conservatives also got a higher vote share than him. So, not only did he need at least 13 legislators to form the government he also needed additional support to push his agenda.

The role of Jagmeet Singh’s NDP

Headed by Jagmeet Singh ‘Jimmy’ Dhaliwal, the New Democratic Party (NDP) won 24 seats in 2021, making it critical for the survival of the Trudeau government. This may be among the reasons why Trudeau cannot afford to antagonise “somnone who is a known Khalistani supporter”, say observers.

“Trudeau is treading a thin line, heading a minority government backed significantly by Jagmeet Singh, who is crucial for his political survival. Though the 2019 elections had sealed the bond between them, Singh is now seen as someone who is his trusted partner supporting him whenever he is attacked by opposition on issues,” they say.

Ever since 2019, Singh also became more vocal in his support of the Khalistani cause.He also targeted the Narendra Modi government during farmers’ agitation over the now-repealed three farm laws.He also drew substantial flak in India when he raised concerns over the Punjab police crackdown against pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, calling for Trudeau’s intervention.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

4
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

5
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

6
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

7
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

9
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

10
Punjab

Dream come true, farmers of Punjab get canal water after decades: Water Resources Minister

Don't Miss

View All
25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Top News

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Heading a minority government, Trudeau needs the support of ...


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

Delhi: Class-9 student dies after jumping off building in Dwarka

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue