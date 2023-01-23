 Working environment 'just broke me'; British-Indian doctor blames UK hospital for her suicide : The Tribune India

Working environment 'just broke me'; British-Indian doctor blames UK hospital for her suicide

Last month, British-Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill had called on Health Secretary to initiate an independent inquiry into the alleged bullying culture at UHB

Working environment 'just broke me'; British-Indian doctor blames UK hospital for her suicide


London, Januray 23

A 35-year-old British-Indian doctor, who ended her life in June last year, had blamed the hospital where she worked for her death, according to a suicide note shared by her parents.

Junior doctor Vaishnavi Kumar, who worked at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), said in the letter that the working environment "just broke me".

"I am sorry mum, I can blame the whole thing on the QEH," she wrote in her note, which was not read out during her inquest last year, the BBC reported.

Kumar said in her note to her mother that her mental health had declined while working at the QEH and she was "now a nervous wreck".

The inquest found that Kumar ended her life after she struggled to cope up with "bullying and condescension at work", and often returned home crying.

Kumar's parents told the BBC they had now released her final words in an attempt to help other junior doctors.

"She must have gone through a huge amount of bullying and stress otherwise she is not the girl who would have done this," Dr Ravi Kumar, who believes the QEH "destroyed" his daughter, told the BBC.

"So people who have done this have done a huge amount of damage and that makes me angry," the heartbroken father said.

Before moving to QEH, Vaishnavi Kumar worked as a chief registrar at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals where she was seen as an outstanding trainee and a mentor for other junior doctors, with strong leadership skills, the report said.

Her struggle at QEH began around December 2021 and she committed suicide on June 22, 2022.

The QEH comes under the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, which is recognised as one of the leading NHS trusts in the UK with more than 20,000 members of staff.

Last month, British-Sikh MP from Birmingham Preet Kaur Gill had called on the Health Secretary to initiate an independent inquiry into the alleged bullying culture at the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB).

Gill said staff and former staff members described being harassed over several years, leading to counselling, depression and extended periods off work.

According to the BBC, UHB is currently subject to three separate reviews following reports of staff saying there is a "climate of fear" at the Trust.

The Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board announced a three-part review into the culture at UHB.

The first report is expected at the end of January 2023.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop