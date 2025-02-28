Matthew Perry allegedly received 27 shots of Ketamine before his death

Friends star Matthew Perry, who passed away last year, has left a deep scar on the hearts of his fans, friends and family members. A new Peacock documentary looks at his life before he died from an accidental overdose on October 28, 2023.

According to his autopsy report, the actor had ‘high levels of ketamine’ in his system, and the documentary claims that was because he received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days.

“Allegedly, you have Dr Salvador Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof,” said Martin Estrada, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District, in the documentary.

Advertisement

In mid-October, Estrada shared that Plasencia ‘had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him’, yet he allegedly continued to illegally inject Perry. “Allegedly, Dr Plasencia would arrange with Perry different locations to meet and provide the ketamine,” he said. “On one occasion, they met in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administered ketamine in the back seat of a car. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in parking lots,” he added.

“A trained doctor like Dr Plasencia knew much better. One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Perry’s life,” Estrada said. Perry had a poor reaction to the medicine at this time, and prosecutors believe Plasencia saw Perry ‘freeze up’. Estrada claimed the doctor did ‘nothing about this’. “He allegedly continued to provide ketamine to Perry’s live-in assistant, which was then going to be administered to Perry,” added Estrada.

Advertisement

Ultimately, that assistant, named Kenneth Iwamasa, gave Perry the shot of ketamine that killed him. The drug was supplied by a woman known as ‘The Ketamine Queen’, Jasveen Sangha.