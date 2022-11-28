26/11 anniversary

As many as 140 Indian nationals and 26 foreigners lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Pakistan’s denial of any involvement did not come as a surprise, nor the farce of a trial when confronted with the undeniable evidence of complicity. It’s the response of the international community over the years that has been a letdown. There was a flurry of diplomatic activity in the immediate aftermath, but all it amounted to was conflict prevention, not any crackdown on terrorists in Pakistan. On the 14th anniversary of 26/11, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has given a terse reminder that those who planned and oversaw the terror strikes remain protected and unpunished. Also, that this is not just a matter of Islamabad’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims, but also an international obligation. The task remains unfinished.

It was no coincidence that the venue for the inaugural session of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee’s special meeting in Mumbai last month was Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the places attacked by terrorists. An audio clip of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir directing the attackers was played. A month earlier, Mir’s listing as a global terrorist, an initiative of India and the US, was blocked by China at the UN. Jaishankar made sure there was no ambiguity in what India felt as he attacked Beijing for putting on hold Security Council sanctions against Pakistan-based terrorists on multiple occasions. Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, the top counter-terror experts and senior diplomats were told, but India understood its cost more than others.

The Modi government has been firm in its belief that money is the lifeblood of terrorists, and curbing financing effectively is essential to combat terror. It has already conveyed serious concerns over the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to put Pakistan off the grey list. With terrorism’s nexus with transnational organised crime well established, strengthening multilateral efforts cannot be stressed more.