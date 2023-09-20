33 per cent quota

STALLED repeatedly for 27 years, the Women’s Reservation Bill has got a new lease of life. Getting 33% seats reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies looks within sight. The credit war among political parties is expected to get shriller, but that would be the least of the Modi government’s concerns. It has already stolen a march on its rivals with the surprise move to push through the historic legislation ahead of the 2024 General Election. The Opposition may also have to confront a difference of opinion as some parties want caste and community-based quotas within the 33% reservation. There is the likelihood that the implementation would be possible only after the Census and redrawing of constituencies. That provides all stakeholders an opportunity to wade through the complexities.

The significance of reservation for women goes beyond gender equality. It represents an effective tool for political inclusion. Studies have shown that participation by women has a meaningful impact on policy-framing and decision-making. Despite routine instances of male family members holding the reins, several positives can be drawn from reservation of seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Their empowerment has increased the responsiveness to the daily concerns of women. The expenditure patterns have changed to include gender budgeting. Women’s issues have become a central political theme.

Each time the Women’s Reservation Bill has come up for discussion or passage, Parliament has seen high drama. It’s hard to disagree with the argument that at the heart of the resistance could be an unwillingness to share power. Still, the number of women candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections has gone up substantially from just 45 in 1957 to 726 in 2019. That could all change with the Bill. It’s a huge step forward for women’s empowerment.

