Adarsh situation

IDEATION and planning of transformational schemes in the education and health sectors have never been the weak points of governments in Punjab. That distinction is reserved for the execution part. The Adarsh school project has had its share of setbacks and controversies, and though a rebound is being promised this year itself, the revelation that 84 per cent seats are vacant in these meritorious schools is a disconcerting commentary. It’s been a tough two years, but pinning the blame on the pandemic is too simplistic an explanation. Institution-building requires a lot more than constructing costly structures. It’s a purpose-driven, resource-backed exercise that needs consistent support and teamwork. In the absence of any one, the process slows down and a culture of imperfections takes root.

For all the criticism aimed at it, the Delhi model has brought quality government school education at the centre of the debate. Animated discussions on its gains and shortcomings, in an era where ‘private’ is considered the final solution, bring a whiff of positivity. Whether adopting the Delhi approach works for Punjab is an open question, but asking for feedback and holding candid sessions with the state’s teachers, principals and officials are the correct course. When resource crunch is an inescapable reality and every rupee counts, exploring ways to raise funds should be a priority, with active community participation. That could also mean charging a nominal fee, making an appeal to citizens to set up scholarships, looking at reuse of textbooks, opening counters for donation of books and magazines, whether new or in good condition, to fill the libraries.

It merits serious introspection as to why a community that prides itself for its aspirational makeup and the concept of ‘sewa’ has been unable to provide the push and momentum for a decent school education platform. The new government has a lot riding on it. Acute staff shortage, low salaries and unpaid dues are issues that require urgent engagement. Change beckons.