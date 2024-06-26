Afghan glory

TAKE a bow, Afghanistan. The tough-as-nails cricket team led by Rashid Khan has scripted history by making it to the T20 World Cup semifinals for the first time. In the process, the Afghans knocked out 2023 ODI World Cup champions Australia. They upset the Aussie applecart in a Super Eight match on Sunday, a fortnight after they stunned New Zealand in a group-stage encounter (the Kiwis did not even make it to the Super Eight stage). It has been a dream run for Rashid’s men in a bizarre tournament that has seen Pakistan and Sri Lanka — both former world champions in the T20 and ODI formats — making an early exit along with the perennial bridesmaid, New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s superb performance is comforting news for a country that is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis. The food security situation continues to be alarming, with around one-third of the population estimated to be food-insecure. An economic downturn and political instability triggered by the Taliban takeover of August 2021 have worsened the woes of millions of Afghans. The inflow of funds from donor organisations has slowed down, even as healthcare, education and sanitation services have left a lot to be desired. Amid the turmoil, cricket has emerged as a balm.

The Afghan team’s entry into the semis cannot be dismissed as a mere fluke. Last year, they had upset England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup hosted by India. But their heroic efforts went in vain as they failed to make it to the last-four stage. No matter the outcome of their semifinal match against South Africa, Afghanistan is now a force to reckon with in the cricket world. The rampaging Team India might have dazzled one and all in this tournament, but it’s the Afghans who have stolen countless hearts with their never-say-die attitude.

