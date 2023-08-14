Agnipath hurdle

FACING a two-front challenge, the Indian Army has stood up valiantly to the simultaneous threats posed by China and Pakistan on the borders. However, the bureaucracy has left a lot to be desired while completing the formalities for recruits under the Agnipath scheme. Out of the first batch of 18,849 Agniveers, 6,277 have not been inducted into the Army because their police verification has been delayed. Apparently, the police of several states have not expedited the verification process in tune with the condensed training period of 6-8 months for Agniveers.

As The Tribune reported, one-third of the Agniveers are waiting to participate in the attestation ceremony because the police have not submitted their verification certificates so far. Apparently, the cops are verifying the antecedents of Agniveers at the leisurely pace of the pre-Agnipath-era training that lasted 9-18 months.

The Agnipath scheme aims to reduce the uncomfortably high tooth-to-tail ratio and provide fitter, younger and technically savvy troops who will be well prepared to tackle the security challenges facing the nation. Reducing the pension burden is also among its objectives. Three-fourths of the Agniveers will be released from service after four years. While the government has given an assurance regarding the re-employment of released soldiers, there is uncertainty about the future of these militarily trained personnel. Some of them may find it tough to acclimatise to a civilian life. Doubts about the efficacy of the recruitment scheme make it incumbent upon the authorities to remove every stumbling block. Fast-tracking the police verification process is a must to ensure that the scheme does not get bogged down in bureaucratic impediments.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #China #Indian Army #Pakistan