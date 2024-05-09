Air India mess

THE Air India Express, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is facing turbulence, with over 90 international and domestic flights cancelled or delayed due to a sudden shortage of staff caused by cabin crew going on ‘sick leave’ in protest against management policies. The Civil Aviation Ministry seeking a report from the airline underscores the seriousness of the matter. With passengers left in the lurch and chaos reigning at airports, swift action is required to address the grievances of the crew hit by changes in human resources policies and the alleged mismanagement within the airline. These disruptions have coincided with the onset of the merger of Air India Express with AIX Connect.

The unrest comes on the heels of last month’s scale-down of operations by Vistara, the Tata group’s other carrier, after a number of pilots called in sick, purportedly to voice concerns over a new pay structure and the impending merger with Air India. The airline had to drop 25-30 flights per day, leading to airfares on key routes soaring by nearly 25 per cent.

These developments are symptomatic of the challenges facing India’s aviation sector, which is grappling with capacity constraints and heightened demand for flights. With major carriers like IndiGo and Go First contending with grounded aircraft and supply chain issues, the industry is under pressure to meet the needs of travellers. These challenges necessitate comprehensive solutions that prioritise both employee welfare and passenger experience. As Air India Express works to resolve its problems, the industry must strike a balance between addressing the current disruptions and implementing long-term strategies for sustainable growth. In a landscape fraught with uncertainty, collaboration between airlines, regulatory authorities and stakeholders is essential for charting a course towards stability and resilience.

