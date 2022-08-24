Alarming indoctrination

THE unearthing of an Islamic State (IS) plot to carry out a suicide attack against ‘a member of India’s leadership elite’ over offensive comments about the Prophet has laid bare the nefarious agenda of terror groups to perpetrate violence in the name of religion in any part of the world. Russia detained an IS member who had reportedly been recruited as a suicide bomber a few months ago in Turkey, where he had undergone training. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the terrorist’s ‘ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative.’ The development comes close on the heels of the stabbing of The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie, who has faced Islamist death threats over the past three decades, by a young fanatic at a New York event.

There is no doubt that Islamist terror organisations are exploiting the controversy triggered by the derogatory remarks made by two BJP leaders earlier this year. The ruling party took swift action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal after the Muslim world lodged a strong protest, even as the Supreme Court sternly told Nupur that ‘her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire.’ However, politicians continue to be incorrigible as ever, as seen in the case of Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, hours after he allegedly made objectionable comments about the Prophet. While the onus is on the political top brass to pull up or chuck out such rabble-rousers, the religious leadership must not only desist from fanning the flames but also call upon the community to exercise restraint. The law should be allowed to take its course at any cost.

It’s alarming that fanatical groups are brazenly spreading hatred through their international radicalisation campaign, targeting impressionable youth, particularly on social media platforms. The use of violence and terrorism to avenge blasphemy is ironically providing fodder to Islamophobes to demonise Islam. All-out efforts are needed to ensure that this global religion doesn’t slip into regression at the hands of the hotheads.