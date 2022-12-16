Another acid attack

A17-year-old girl of Delhi, on Wednesday, became the latest victim of acid attack, allegedly by a jilted man and his accomplices, who have been arrested. Even as the teenager suffers the trauma of facial burns and affected eyes, it sadly marks a horribly irreversible change in her life. Rather than having the world’s happiness at her feet — as every youngster should be entitled to — her lot is condemned to be one of misery and loss of self-esteem, with permanent scars and possible damage to vision caused by the corrosive weapon. Adding to physical disfigurement and emotional distress, in store for her is an arduous, uphill fight for being gainfully skilled and employed. Rightly calling acid attacks as worse than murder as there is very little chance for the victims to get their life back on track, the Supreme Court had in 2013 prohibited the over-the-counter sale and purchase of acids. Unfortunately, not only is this ban widely

violated — with almost non-existent checks and penalties — as the latest Delhi case shows, but also the acid can now be easily procured online for a pittance. How such transactions can be regulated needs an examination. In August, the Lok Sabha was informed that 386 acid attack cases on women were reported during 2018-22 and 62 persons convicted. There are many more that go unreported.

As per a study, 78 per cent of the acid attack cases are due to the rejection of a marriage proposal or sexual advances. Fed on patriarchy, the spurned male ego retaliates in this gruesome fashion that permanently mutilates the target. This can be countered only if every family inculcates in its boys with values of respecting women’s bodies and agency.

Besides nipping the menace in the bud by prohibiting the OTC sale of acids, equally important to check it is spreading public awareness and quick dispensation of justice. Given the devastating effect on the lives of the victims and the costly treatment entailed, the programmes of the government and NGOs geared towards helping them must be strengthened by including tools that aid in pursuing their dreams and leading fulfilling lives.