 Apps blocked : The Tribune India

Apps blocked

Imperative to rein in terror groups on the tech front

Apps blocked

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock file photo



DAYS after the Poonch terror attack that claimed the lives of five soldiers, the Central Government has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications that were being used by terror groups. According to reports, overground workers of terrorist organisations based in Jammu and Kashmir were using these apps to circulate anti-India messages and communicate with their handlers in Pakistan. Action has been taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the government to issue content-blocking orders to online intermediaries ‘in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order.’

Even as the number of terror incidents in J&K has been on the decline in recent years, there is no scope for lowering one’s guard, as demonstrated chillingly by the Poonch ambush. An investigation into this incident has revealed that some local residents provided arms, ammunition, grenades and cash — dropped by a Pakistani drone — to the terrorists, besides giving them food and shelter. Combating the blatant use of technology by cross-border terror groups is vital for the success of efforts aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in J&K. Various channels of communication between the terrorists and their sympathisers among the local population need to be disrupted.

India, which currently holds the presidency of both G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), has been vociferously calling out the aiders and abettors of terrorism. During a conclave of the SCO countries’ defence ministers in New Delhi last week, Rajnath Singh exhorted member nations to fix the accountability of supporters of terrorism and collectively work towards eliminating it in all its forms. The stern message was primarily aimed at Pakistan, which joined the deliberations virtually, and its ally China, which was represented by Defence Minister Gen Li Shangfu. Citing national security, the Indian government has banned hundreds of Chinese apps in the years following the Galwan clash of 2020. Sustained surveillance and pre-emptive action can give India an edge over its hostile neighbours in the technological domain, which is an integral part of 21st-century warfare.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
Haryana

Faridabad water supply to be disrupted for 48 hours

8
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

9
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

10
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies