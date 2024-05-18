Assault on Maliwal

THE disturbing allegations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have turned a harsh spotlight on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its commitment to women’s safety and justice. The alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, an AAP MP, at the CM’s residence has put the party in a spot. Her harrowing account of being slapped, kicked and verbally abused by Kumar, as detailed in her FIR, is troubling. Unverified videos targeting Maliwal have further muddied the waters. Such tactics are not new in Indian politics, where perception often eclipses reality.

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the incident has become a flashpoint for rival parties to challenge the moral high ground taken by AAP. Its political implications are profound. Kejriwal, who has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, is being accused of hypocrisy. His silence on the issue speaks louder than party leader Sanjay Singh’s defence. Singh’s emphasis on strict action against Kumar also appears insufficient in the backdrop of political manoeuvring.

This case brings to the fore the fact that when it comes to harassment of women, no political party is unblemished. This is borne out by the allegations of sex abuse against Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) candidate from Karnataka. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, is accused of molesting female wrestlers. These cases represent an alarming trend, exposing the deeply masculinised nature of power. Political considerations seem to trump the welfare of the victims. Even as the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu notice of Maliwal’s case, the Delhi Police must probe the matter in a free and fair manner. How Kejriwal handles this crisis will determine whether AAP can salvage its credibility on gender justice. It will also be a litmus test for the Indian political ethos on women’s safety.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal