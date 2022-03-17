Audacity of hope

IT has been an unusual week for the border state. The landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party, the decimation of the feudal satraps, the endearing and inspiring stories of the new legislators, all of it bears the hallmark of the audacity of Punjab’s hope. From a sense of dejection in the run-up to the February 20 election, there’s an atmosphere of quiet elation and a sense of achievement at the monumental change. The sand has shifted, the powerful have been routed. Even before taking oath, many newly-elected legislators have hit the ground running, visiting hospitals and schools, the fulcrum of AAP’s promise of transformation on the lines of Delhi, and meeting police officials to reiterate the pledge against drugs.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised the bar with his message to the people to expect visible change within a month; to the party MLAs to forget about Chandigarh and stay put among the constituents to serve them, and to the rank and file to maintain decorum amidst any provocation. A positive start, but the unique challenges that await the party in Punjab would not be lost on Arvind Kejriwal, the astute AAP national convener who can claim legitimate credit for creating tectonic electoral surprises. The plethora of promises in the face of the state’s precarious financial condition would require special delivery skills.

Political opponents have been quick to criticise the decisions to hold a victory roadshow in Amritsar and a mega event for the CM’s swearing-in at Khatkar Kalan, but though every new government deserves a shot at celebration after a hard toil, a party like AAP that swears by loftier ideals needs to be mindful of the public sentiment that wants little of the same old thing. A mandate such as this is a testament to what a party inspires in voters, but also of their aspirations and expectations. Good luck to AAP.