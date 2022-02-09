Avoidable seasonal loss

In the latest such incident that unfortunately occurs with wretched regularity, three open plinths in Karnal, Haryana, have been found with tonnes of foodgrains meant for public distribution rotting in the rain. It will not be surprising if the quality inspections of the stored stuff reveal more such cases, both in Punjab and Haryana. For, this avoidable calamity, sadly, has become a seasonal affair befalling the beleaguered states and the nation. Despite the tall claims and promises made by the authorities over the years, the control of this tremendous loss by ensuring scientific storage facilities remains elusive.

Foodgrains decaying due to lack of proper and adequate silos or godowns is particularly heart-wrenching as our country is still home to millions going hungry every day. The grains degrade as, horrifyingly, rats gnaw at them and rain damages lakhs of sacks full of the essential commodity, rendering it inedible. Taking note of this abjectly apathetic situation, the Supreme Court had a few years ago been constrained to direct that if it was not possible to save the precious grains from decomposition and waste, they better be distributed to the poor. It would have saved lakhs of citizens from dying of hunger or malnutrition.

In May 2021, when wheat procurement had touched an all-time high, the Centre had assured of 100 per cent scientific storage in the two key producing states of Punjab and Haryana by July-end. But the Karnal case is a pointer to the bitter fact that there is a lot of ground still left to cover before the produce of the hardworking farmers and the staple of the citizens get an augmented cover against the vagaries of weather and rodents during storage and other post-harvest operations. We have definitely not seen the last of such guarantees. For, rather than stringent accountability fixed at the highest levels for the avoidable seasonal losses, such reports generally evoke the standard insipid replies (‘an inquiry has been ordered’ or ‘notices seeking explanation issued to inspectors’) before it’s business as usual. What a pity!