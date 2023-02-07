Ban on Chinese apps

Yet another crackdown by the Centre on mobile phone apps with Chinese links is a sign of the robustness of the surveillance and regulatory mechanisms. It is also a reminder to not let the guard down. The decision to ban and block 138 betting and 94 loan-lending apps comes against the backdrop of numerous accusations of extortion and harassment of users. The apps had been under the scanner of investigating agencies for accessing personal data, and the use of illegal as well as predatory practices to recover loans. The apps are said to be the brainchild of Chinese nationals who appointed Indians as operational directors. Individuals in desperate need of money were persuaded to take small loans, only to see the interest rate jacked up to 3,000 per cent every year. When the debtors were unable to repay, they were harassed. Lewd messages were sent, threatening to release morphed photos and shaming them with messages to their contacts. Those employed by these apps should face the consequences.

India is a prime market for Internet players, big and small, known and new entities. The monetisation potential also makes it highly vulnerable to cybercrime and security risks. In the last few years, India has been proactive in shutting down Chinese apps and digital games citing safety, privacy and data concerns. Strategic considerations may have played a part, too, as the border standoff continues. In the West, India’s bold move to impose a ban on TikTok in 2020 is now being referred to as an important precedent. While hugely popular, especially with teenagers, the Chinese social media platform has come under intense scrutiny over the amount of information it collects from users’ phones, and whether this data could be handed over to Chinese officials. The threats are real.

Cyberattacks in the country saw an over three-fold increase from 3.94 lakh in 2019 to 14.02 lakh in 2021. The number decreased somewhat last year, but the massive scale-up is indisputable. Counter-measures need to be taken on a war footing as a policy matter.