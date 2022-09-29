 Ban on PFI : The Tribune India

Ban on PFI

Need to crack down on hate-mongers without exception

Ban on PFI

Photo for representation. File photo

Following nationwide raids on the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the detention of scores of its members, the Centre has banned the Islamist group and its associates/affiliates for five years, citing their involvement in ‘serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, and targeted gruesome killings.’ The government has thus reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stand on organisations fuelling anti-national sentiments and radicalising a section of society with the intention of disturbing peace and public order. The PFI’s alleged links with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State should be thoroughly probed.

The ban comes an entire decade after the Kerala Government had told the High Court that the PFI was nothing but an avatar of the proscribed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The move is welcome in the interests of India’s internal security, but it’s only a job half done. The rabble-rousing organisation’s overground political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), has not been outlawed so far. The SDPI has been quick to condemn the action against the PFI, alleging that ‘freedom of speech, protests and organisations have been ruthlessly suppressed by the regime against the basic principles of the Constitution.’ The PFI can continue to pursue its nefarious agenda as long as the SDPI enjoys leeway to conduct its operations. Central agencies would have to constantly keep tabs on this party; any laxity can have adverse consequences for social harmony as well as law and order.

The Centre’s decisive step has provoked the Congress to demand a similar ban on the RSS on the charge of spreading ‘Hindu communalism’. The party has accused the government of adopting a pick-and-choose approach and demonising minorities. Indeed, the crackdown on outfits inciting hatred and violence should not be confined to one community. Last week, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Union government for failing to curb the menace of hate speeches and had insisted on a robust regulatory framework to rein in troublemakers. The onus is on the powers that be to stamp out communalism, no matter whether it is propagated by the majority or minority community.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

3
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

6
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

7
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

8
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

9
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

10
Haryana

Post rains, Ambala Health Dept on alert to check rise in dengue cases

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

No change in Army regiments’ names

No change in Army regiments' names

Parks, roads named after Brit generals under review

PFI, its affiliates banned for five years over ‘terror links’

PFI, its affiliates banned for five years over 'terror links'

Oppn demands ban on RSS too

Opposition demands ban on RSS too

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Factory worker’s murder solved

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Spring Dale Public School

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested