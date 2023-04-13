Bathinda horror

The death of four Army jawans in a firing incident at the Bathinda military station has shocked the nation. It is still not clear whether it is a terror attack on this important military establishment or an instance of unfortunate fratricide. Even in a case of colleagues turning the weapon against each other, the possibility of external instigation should be investigated thoroughly before jumping to any conclusion.

If it is indeed a case of fratricide, then greater attention ought to be given to the draft report submitted to the Union Government in January by a task force set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It identified a couple of key factors that led to suicide and fratricide in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles — tough service/working conditions and unresolved personal/individual issues. Among the major trigger points red-flagged in the report are humiliation at the workplace, access to weapons, fear of disciplinary or legal action, and prolonged deployment in high-risk areas without any leave. Laying emphasis on mental health awareness, the task force recommended that the services of experts should be utilised to identify vulnerable personnel for undertaking stress management and psychological counselling; it also advised that the grievance redressal system must be improved at every level.

Incidents of fratricide and suicide adversely impact the morale of the armed forces and have a bearing on their battle readiness. This, in turn, opens a window of opportunity for India’s hostile neighbours to foment trouble and indulge in misadventures. Disgruntled soldiers can also become easy prey for anti-national forces, with the prospect of disclosure of vital information about military installations not being ruled out. All-out efforts must be made to reduce stress among the troops. Their leave applications should be processed compassionately and in a time-bound manner. Their complaints — regarding, for instance, harassment by superiors or bullying by colleagues — must be taken seriously. Letting these matters linger can have disastrous consequences, as has been witnessed time and again. The option of restricting access to weapons also needs to be explored, albeit cautiously; it can help in precluding a suicidal or fratricidal reaction.