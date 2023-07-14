Battling floods

PUNJAB, Haryana and Delhi are in the grip of floods; the state governments’ immediate focus is on evacuating people from low-lying areas and shifting them to relief camps. The local authorities are working in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force to minimise the loss of life and property. Rehabilitation of the displaced residents and preventing the spread of water-borne diseases are among the major challenges. It’s apparent that the disaster has exposed the underpreparedness of the powers that be. The implementation of the contingency plans has left a lot to be desired.

With water being a state subject, flood management schemes are formulated and implemented by the state governments. The Centre’s role is to supplement the states’ efforts by providing technical guidance and financial assistance. Under the Flood Management Programme, the Union government has linked the release of Central aid with the execution of flood plain zoning measures by the states; those which are proactive in this regard are given priority over other states. These measures include the demarcation of flood-prone zones or areas and the regulation of development in these zones so that the damage can be contained whenever flooding occurs. Inadequate groundwork has undoubtedly exacerbated the situation.

Close collaboration between Central and state agencies ensured that last month’s Cyclone Biparjoy passed off without causing much devastation. Similar synergy is required to mitigate the effects of floods and other extreme weather events, whose frequency and severity are on the rise. Disaster management ought to be a year-round priority; it’s too important a matter to be addressed on an ‘as and when’ basis. A reactive approach will offer no protection from calamities.