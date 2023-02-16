BBC on I-T radar

THE Income Tax Department’s survey at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai has not only triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition but also subjected the Indian Government’s actions and motives to international scrutiny. The survey, dubbed by some political parties as an assault on the freedom of the Press, comes weeks after UK’s national broadcaster telecast a controversial documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Centre had been quick to dismiss it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a ‘discredited narrative’ and had even tried to restrict access to it. The government had remarked that the BBC’s ‘bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible.’

According to the I-T authorities, the survey is aimed at delving deep into issues regarding international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC’s subsidiary companies. There are allegations that the broadcaster has been heavily diverting its profits and has dealt evasively with past notices served by the department. With questions being raised about the timing of the survey, I-T officials must thoroughly probe all aspects of the matter; if concrete evidence of any wrongdoing is found, it should be made public at the earliest so as to dispel the notion that this entire operation is vindictive.

The misuse of Central agencies to punish dissenters or detractors is not uncommon in present-day India. At stake here are the country’s democratic credentials, which will take a huge hit if the I-T department is unable to establish a convincing case against the BBC. It’s no secret that the British broadcaster has often taken a jaundiced view of post-colonial happenings in the subcontinent; the charges of financial irregularities, if proved, will have a bearing on its credibility and transparency. The developments are significant for Indian media houses too. The I-T survey, in case it is retaliatory, will be construed as a warning to them: remain pliant or face the consequences. The prospect of being targeted by one agency or the other for taking an anti-establishment line has grave implications for journalistic freedom in the country.