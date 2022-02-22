Below-par turnout

Punjab recorded a turnout of 71.95 per cent in the Assembly elections on Sunday, disappointingly lower than the polling figures in the previous three state polls held in 2017, 2012 and 2007. There were expectations that the multi-cornered contest would spur voters to turn up in larger numbers, but things did not pan out that way. Quantitatively, the electorate had more choices this time, with over 1,300 candidates in the fray (up from 1,100-odd in the 2017 polls). Qualitatively, however, the line-up was far from encouraging. As many as one-fourth of the contestants are facing criminal cases. With the Election Commission strictly implementing the Supreme Court’s 2020 order on the publication of criminal antecedents of candidates, the voters got to know the details of various FIRs registered over the years. The presence of tainted nominees in the poll arena was probably a major factor that made many people decide against exercising their franchise. The opportunistic party-hopping in the run-up to the polls was another dampener for the public.

The general lack of enthusiasm was exemplified by the below-average turnout in Amritsar East constituency, which witnessed a ‘clash of titans’ — state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu versus Akali stalwart Bikram Singh Majithia. All the bombast and bluster did not find many takers. Statewide apathy, disinterest and disillusionment — fuelled by the dismal performance of successive governments — contributed significantly to the lower polling percentage. The despair among the state’s youth in particular is summed up by the adage, ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’. No wonder there is no let-up in the exodus of young Punjabis to the West. Sadly, the failure of one ruling party after another to fulfil the grand promises mentioned in their election manifestos has become par for the course.

Various political parties need to introspect why things have come to such a pass, while the state election authorities should assess the efficacy of its multimedia awareness campaign aimed at motivating voters. The nagging feeling that elections are an exercise in futility is a worrying sign for our democracy.