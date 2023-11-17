Biden-Xi summit

THE four-hour-long meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco marks a much-needed thaw in relations between the world’s most powerful nations. During their first in-person interaction in more than a year, they have agreed to open a presidential hotline and resume military-to-military communication. Addressing the media after the meeting, Biden candidly said that ‘the US will continue to compete vigorously with China, but will manage that competition responsibly so that it doesn’t veer into conflict or accidental conflict.’ Striking a conciliatory tone in his address to a gathering of American executives, Xi said the world needed China and the US to work together, and it was ‘wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it’.
The bilateral ties had hit a new low in February after the US shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. Last year, China had snapped inter-military communication after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing’s objections and warnings. Taiwan continues to be a prickly issue as Biden has called for restraint in China’s use of the military in and around the strait. He also raised concerns over alleged human rights abuse by China in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.
The meeting indicates that the US and China are not averse to adopting a pragmatic approach in order to reduce bilateral tensions, even though Biden has riled Beijing by reiterating that Xi is a dictator. Both are prioritising their interests and trying to find a common ground while being mindful of their differences. These developments are important for India, which is locked in a prolonged standoff with China in Ladakh. With New Delhi’s strong relations with Washington not influencing its other bilateral ties, the onus is on Beijing to go the extra mile to maintain peace and stability in its neighbourhood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill
Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers
Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...
Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets, set up World Cup final showdown with India
The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday
Madhya Pradesh set for assembly polls on Friday, 2,533 candidates vie for 230 seats; BJP, Congress in power race
Mock poll will be conducted in the presence of authorised po...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...