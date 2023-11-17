Biden-Xi summit

THE four-hour-long meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco marks a much-needed thaw in relations between the world’s most powerful nations. During their first in-person interaction in more than a year, they have agreed to open a presidential hotline and resume military-to-military communication. Addressing the media after the meeting, Biden candidly said that ‘the US will continue to compete vigorously with China, but will manage that competition responsibly so that it doesn’t veer into conflict or accidental conflict.’ Striking a conciliatory tone in his address to a gathering of American executives, Xi said the world needed China and the US to work together, and it was ‘wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it’.

The bilateral ties had hit a new low in February after the US shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. Last year, China had snapped inter-military communication after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing’s objections and warnings. Taiwan continues to be a prickly issue as Biden has called for restraint in China’s use of the military in and around the strait. He also raised concerns over alleged human rights abuse by China in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The meeting indicates that the US and China are not averse to adopting a pragmatic approach in order to reduce bilateral tensions, even though Biden has riled Beijing by reiterating that Xi is a dictator. Both are prioritising their interests and trying to find a common ground while being mindful of their differences. These developments are important for India, which is locked in a prolonged standoff with China in Ladakh. With New Delhi’s strong relations with Washington not influencing its other bilateral ties, the onus is on Beijing to go the extra mile to maintain peace and stability in its neighbourhood.

#China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Xi Jinping