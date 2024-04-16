BJP manifesto

SANKALP Patra, the BJP’s election manifesto that was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders on Sunday, is being dissected not just for its inclusions but also the exclusions. According to the PM, the document — also titled Modi ki Guarantee — is ‘more than just a collection of promises. It outlines the collective aspirations and goals of our nation.’ Reiterating its commitment to rolling out ‘one nation, one election’ and a pan-India Uniform Civil Code — two issues mentioned in its 2019 manifesto as well — the BJP has highlighted development and public welfare as its top priorities.

The manifesto comes days after the Lokniti-CSDS survey’s findings red-flagged unemployment and rising prices as primary concerns of the voters surveyed. The recently released India Employment Report also painted a grim picture of the job scenario in the country. Looking to retain its hold on the middle class — its time-tested vote bank — the ruling party has promised ‘ample employment opportunities, quality housing and healthcare, and access to quality education’ for this section of the population. The pledge to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which free ration is being provided to over 80 crore citizens, for another five years is aimed at mobilising the support of the poor.

Eyeing a third successive term, the BJP has largely desisted from announcing sops to woo voters. It has also avoided any mention of the National Register of Citizens, a controversial initiative which had been promised in the 2019 manifesto. In the agriculture sector, the party has patted itself on the back for the ‘unprecedented’ increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for major crops, but has stopped short of addressing the main demand of farm unions — legal guarantee of procurement at the MSP. All in all, the manifesto walks a tightrope while spelling out a roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047.

