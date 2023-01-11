The government’s advisory to TV channels against broadcasting ‘disturbing and distressing footage’ must lead to sincere introspection and debate in TV newsrooms and among editorial boards across the country. In the advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said that TV channels are telecasting disturbing visuals with no editorial discretion, and has cited recent cases in which the race for Television Rating Points (TRPs) trumped prudence and good taste. The advisory referred to the video footage of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was hurt after his car was involved in an accident, and the visuals of a teacher mercilessly beating a five-year-old boy in Patna until he lost consciousness. ‘The ministry has observed that in most cases the video clips are being taken from social media and broadcast without editorial discretion and modifications to ensure compliance and consistency with the Programme Code,’ the advisory added.

While libertarians and advocates of unfettered freedom for news media might bemoan the government advisory, the fact is that TV channels, in their relentless pursuit of TV ratings — and, consequent upon them, advertising revenue — have forsaken the principle of editorial discretion. Now, news programming is clearly designed to sensationalise critical and sensitive issues; newsreaders shout rather than read news, and anchors have given up the non-partisanship their job requires and spout and provoke hatred. Showing blood and gore on TV screens is, clearly, part of the whole performance — the tamasha is conceived in such a way as to manipulate the fears and emotions of the watchers and keep their eyes glued to the screen. Responsible news organisations exercise a high degree of editorial discretion out of respect for individuals and their families, to avoid causing distress to the audience and prevent desensitising them to blood and gore.

Sadly, most TV channels have abdicated responsibility, bringing disrepute to journalism. The owners and promoters of news channels seem to have lost the moral fortitude to stick to the basic principles of journalism, but right-thinking media professionals must instigate reform. This is essential because people’s trust in the Fourth Estate must not be eroded, for that can have grave and irreversible consequences for our democracy.