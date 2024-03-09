Boosting India-US ties

IN his State of the Union address on Thursday, US President Joe Biden underscored the significance of strengthening ties with key allies like India amid the Chinese challenge. His commitment to confronting China’s unfair economic practices and ensuring a level playing field in global trade highlights the strategic importance of the India-US relations. Their deepening ties in a wide range of sectors are opening myriad avenues for growth and development in both countries.

Biden has clarified that the US wants competition with China, not conflict, while exuding confidence that America is firmly placed to win the 21st-century race against the Dragon. India is a vital player in the US scheme of things. Enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries, including joint military exercises and technology transfers, serves as a deterrent against aggression and helps promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This region is witnessing geopolitical tensions, particularly in Taiwan. By reinforcing their shared values of democracy, Washington and New Delhi can collaborate to address these conflicts and ensure a rules-based order.

The US efforts to bolster multilateral cooperation are bearing fruit, going by the growing clout of the Quad alliance in the face of China’s expansionist moves. The grouping has emerged as a crucial platform leveraging the collective strengths of the member-countries — the US, India, Australia and Japan. It aims to promote a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, where nations can thrive without fear of coercion or intimidation. The alliance also provides a framework for addressing other pressing global challenges, ranging from maritime threats to cybersecurity. It is obvious that the US is determined to keep China on tenterhooks and will try to make the most of its allies’ prowess to achieve its objective.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA