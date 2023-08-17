CAG audit findings

A performance audit of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has detected glaring irregularities and deficiencies in the implementation of the Union Government’s flagship scheme, which was launched in 2018 with the aim of reducing the out-of-pocket medical expenditure of the poor and vulnerable sections of the population. As per the CAG report, tabled in Parliament last week, Rs 6.97 crore was paid for the treatment of 3,446 patients who had earlier been shown as deceased in the AB-PMJAY database. No less shocking is the fact that around 7.5 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme were linked to one mobile number, 9999999999. A total of 1,285 beneficiaries were linked to Aadhaar number 000000000000!

After the damning report was tabled, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that 210 hospitals had been de-empanelled and the licences of 188 others suspended due to their involvement in activities non-compliant with the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) or the state health authority. The NHA’s National Anti-Fraud Unit is tasked with the detection, deterrence and prevention of fraud and abuse under AB-PMJAY, but its efficacy is under a cloud in view of the audit findings.

The CAG report comes as an embarrassment for the BJP-led government, which has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating corruption. It’s apparent that fake or ineligible beneficiaries are undermining this premier welfare scheme, which caters to around 55 crore people in the country. An in-depth investigation is the need of the hour to unearth the nexus between hospital staffers, middlemen and government officials. The loopholes must be plugged on priority, failing which the fight against corruption — summed up by PM Modi’s famous promise, ‘Na khaoonga na khaane doonga’ — would suffer a big jolt, and that too in the run-up to the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections.