Cervical cancer vax

Our bio-technologists and scientists deserve a huge pat on the back for developing the quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine, called Cervavac. Along with hoisting India high up in the global medico-pharma fraternity, it promises to enable a big leap towards preventive and affordable protection against the second most common form of cancer — of the cervix — among 15-to-44-year-old women in India. The vaccine, approved after phase 3 clinical trials, was found to be 100 per cent safe and efficacious against the HPV, which is responsible for 85 per cent of such cancers. Being indigenously made, Cervavac is expected to cost Rs 200-400 as against the imported ones available for Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,300 per dose.

The excitement — as well as the debate — around this vaccine is understandable as all women are at risk of developing this cancer that is caused by the sexually transmitted HPV infection. While in most women this infection resolves on its own, in some cases, it goes on to become carcinogenic. Regular precautionary screenings, such as Pap smear tests, can help in the early detection and cure of cervical cancer, but preventive healthcare being minimal in our country, diagnosis usually comes very late. An estimated 1.25 lakh such cases are diagnosed annually in India and around 75,000 deaths make up for nearly one-fourth of the global fatalities due to this disease every year.

Now, with Cervavac set to roll out in a few months for our 50 million girls in the 9-14-year bracket with the aim of inoculating them under the national immunisation programme, there is hope that this prophylactic injection would minimise, if not eliminate, the chances of this deadly disease inflicting them. While the Covid vaccination drive has shown the way towards overcoming logistical challenges, the policymakers must bear in mind that a good response comes from free-of-cost shots only. And, once this at-high-risk group is covered, there is a plan to cover older women and even men (against some cancers) as well as sell the vaccine to the world at large. It’s a cautiously positive prognosis for all stakeholders concerned.