A recent Unicef report highlights a grim reality: over 180 million children under five globally live in severe food poverty, an alarming crisis that affects one out of four kids in this age group. This stark statistic underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to address malnutrition and ensure the wellbeing of future generations. Even as India marches towards rivalling the top economies of the world, the report is a sobering reminder that the country figures among the 20 that account for 65 per cent of the children living in severe food poverty. Unicef’s guidelines emphasise the need for children to consume a diverse diet from at least five out of eight food groups daily. Yet, millions of children worldwide, including 64 million in South Asia, fail to meet this standard, leading to severe nutritional deficiencies and long-term developmental impacts.

However, amidst this dismal scenario, there is a beacon of hope in India as the country has reduced the gap in severe child food poverty between poorer and wealthier households over the past decade by at least five percentage points, highlighting strides made towards nutritional equity. This progress is a testament to the impact of targeted government policies, community-driven initiatives and partnerships aimed at improving access to nutritious food for the most vulnerable children. But India cannot be complacent; a lot remains to be done.

The global food system, criticised for promoting cheap, high-calorie and nutrient-poor foods, exacerbates the crisis. To combat this, governments and international partners must prioritise the reduction of child food poverty, ensuring that nutritious and diverse foods are accessible and affordable. Health systems should deliver essential nutrition services and social protection systems must be responsive to the dietary needs of vulnerable families. Investments in sustainable solutions are vital to ensure that every child, regardless of his or her socio-economic background, has the opportunity to thrive.