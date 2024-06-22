 Child labour: Madhya Pradesh case a wake-up call - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Child labour

Madhya Pradesh case a wake-up call

Child labour

The children rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh. Courtesy: X



THE harrowing case of child labour that has come to light in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh is a wake-up call. As many as 58 minors, including 19 girls, were found working in appalling conditions at a liquor factory by a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) last week. Many had sustained terrible chemical burns. Now, 39 of those rescued have gone missing. The NCPCR chairperson says the case involves not just child labour, but also human trafficking. Questions are being raised about gross negligence and the collusion of corrupt officials. The regulatory bodies are under the scanner. Stringent action against the factory owners is a must. Any laxity will reinforce the perception that tackling child labour is low on the state’s priority list, and that the rule of law can easily be subverted.

According to the International Labour Organisation, more than 16 crore children are working as child labourers globally, and the number is only going up. Cases of human trafficking have seen a rise since the Covid-19 pandemic. Vulnerable families were further pushed into poverty and a large number of children dropped out of school, exacerbating the risk. The data also points to an increasing number of children being subjected to abuse and violence. Child labour and trafficking are organised crime. The Raisen case is a reminder that efforts must be redoubled to rein in the perpetrators. Rehabilitation of the children remains an underserved aspect.

Eradicating child labour should be a shared moral responsibility of civil society, businesses and governments alike. In India, 11 per cent of the workforce is said to be underage. Child labour laws have proven to be ineffective. Whatever the justification that is offered, the moral quotient is entirely absent from the social sanction to child labour in the country.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told