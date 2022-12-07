China’s naval overreach

CHINA has numerically the largest navy in the world with an overall battle force of around 355 ships and submarines, according to a recent report of the Pentagon. This numero uno status is inextricably linked with Beijing’s expansionist moves in the maritime domain. Having established its first overseas military base at Djibouti (Africa) in 2017, China is looking to set up a base in Cambodia in the Indo-Pacific. It is also zeroing in on other countries in Asia and Africa as locations for military logistics facilities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Pentagon document states that China and Iran — along with Russia — have been conducting joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean since 2019. China’s double standards are evident from its objection to such exercises conducted by other groups of nations. In August last year, China had held naval drills in the South China Sea ahead of an exercise involving the navies of the four Quad members — the US, India, Japan and Australia. In a veiled warning, Beijing had hoped that ‘the warships of the relevant countries will abide by international law… and avoid harming regional peace and stability.’

India can’t let its guard down in the high seas for another reason: Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang 5 has reportedly re-entered the Indian Ocean Region, months after it docked at the Chinese-owned port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka despite New Delhi’s protestations. The ‘research ship’ poses a threat to India’s strategic security as it is capable of tracking satellites and intercontinental ballistic missiles. It’s also a cause for concern that the PLA owns and operates about half of the world’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, which allow it to monitor potential regional flashpoints such as Taiwan, the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.

Closer maritime cooperation with the US and its allies is a must for India, which should also augment its naval firepower. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said last week that India is keeping a close watch on Chinese ships present in the region. There is a need for heightened vigil to deter the Chinese navy from indulging in any misadventure.