Chinese doublespeak

CALLING himself a ‘big fan of India’, China’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has stated that his country does not view India as a strategic rival or competitor. He has expressed confidence that both nations can work together to resolve economic, geopolitical and other issues in the region and beyond. It’s not uncommon for New Delhi to hear such conciliatory remarks from Chinese envoys. China’s outgoing Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said earlier this week that the two neighbours should break out of the geopolitical trap and find a new path that is different from the past. He also emphasised the need to resolve differences and avoid interference in each other’s internal affairs.

India has become accustomed to taking such statements with a pinch of salt as China’s words are rarely supported by verifiable action. The trust deficit persists amid a prolonged standoff in Ladakh, with China reluctant to resolve the matter in its entirety. Even as New Delhi has been reiterating that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the restoration of normal bilateral ties, Beijing wants the two intertwined issues to be treated separately.

Jiming says China’s basic intention is to resolve all regional disputes in an ‘Asian way’, without the intervention of the West. However, Beijing’s duplicity has been laid bare time and again by its ambivalent stand on terrorism. China has been riling India repeatedly by blocking its bids to get Pakistan-based terrorists blacklisted by the United Nations. New Delhi’s frustration was expressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday when he criticised the UN Security Council for failing to act in some cases related to proscribing of terrorists because of political considerations. The fact that China is always out to save terror abettor Pakistan’s skin, much to terror-hit India’s detriment, leaves no room for doubt about its anti-India leanings. Adherence to the three lofty mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests — can repair ties, but only if the Dragon walks the talk.